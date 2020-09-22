1/
Gretchen D. Lincoln
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen D. Lincoln

Farmington - Daughter of Herb and Louise Dickinson born 12/14/1951, Gretchen passed on 9/14/2020 in her sleep following prolonged illness. Graduated from Farmington High School in 1969 and NMSU in 1973. Married Gene Lincoln in 1973. Survived by husband Gene; Children, Erick Lincoln, Greta Ziegler; Grandchildren: Piper and Roan Lincoln, Morgan/Lincoln/Zoe Ziegler, and sister Patricia Little. Family requests memorials to be donated to local food bank. Services yet to be determined.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved