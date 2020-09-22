Or Copy this URL to Share

Gretchen D. Lincoln



Farmington - Daughter of Herb and Louise Dickinson born 12/14/1951, Gretchen passed on 9/14/2020 in her sleep following prolonged illness. Graduated from Farmington High School in 1969 and NMSU in 1973. Married Gene Lincoln in 1973. Survived by husband Gene; Children, Erick Lincoln, Greta Ziegler; Grandchildren: Piper and Roan Lincoln, Morgan/Lincoln/Zoe Ziegler, and sister Patricia Little. Family requests memorials to be donated to local food bank. Services yet to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store