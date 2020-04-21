Resources
Gwyneth H. Browning

Gwyneth H. Browning Obituary
Gwyneth H. Browning

September 25, 1923 - April 16, 2020

Gwyneth was born in Williamstown, South Wales, United Kingdom to Arthur Daniel and Emily (James) Davies. Gwyneth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gwyneth touched the lives of so many people, her kindness, love and humor will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by her parents, and sister Mary. First husband Troy Lee Coburn, Sr., Daughter Rebecca Dawn Browning, Son Troy Lee Coburn Jr. and Second husband Bob Max Browning

Survived by Daughter Lynden Lee Coburn, Granddaughters Kathleen (Felix) and Nicole (Rick) and great-grandchildren Christopher and Miranda.

Gwyneth is in the care of Brewer Lee & Larkin, a full obituary is available on their website.

A memorial service will be held later in the year.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
