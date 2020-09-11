1/1
Hannah Helen Philbrick
Hannah Helen Philbrick

Hannah Helen Philbrick, age 32, Tachii'nii, born on 2/19/88 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Steve Philbrick Jr. (Sioux/Omaha) and Vonda Philbrick (Navajo). She passed the morning of 9/4/2020. She graduated from Farmington High School in 2006 and received her bachelor's degree in 2010 in Family Studies from the University of New Mexico. She grew up in Farmington, NM and moved to Albuquerque after her high school graduation until 2012 where she then moved to Phoenix, AZ. She was a social worker with the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community from 2013-2018. She was very passionate about helping other Native American children and their families.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jaziah Billey and Yasmyn Canby. She has three siblings, Alizabeth Philbrick (AZ), Steve Philbrick III (NM) & Alfred Philbrick (AZ). Maternal Great Grandparents are late Alfred & Helen Etcitty of Lake Valley, NM. Maternal grandmother is Berniece Etcitty also from Lake Valley, NM. Paternal grandparents are late Steve Philbrick Sr. and Elizabeth Canby of NE.

She enjoyed dancing in powwows as a jingle dress dancer, she participated in the Sundance ceremonies in Santee, NE and enjoyed watching her daughters play in sports. She was caring, always smiling, loving, and lent a hand even when she didn't have a hand to lend. She will be laid to rest on 9/14/2020 in Kirtland, NM.

Cope Memorial Chapel

Services starting at 9am

Kirtland, NM

505-598-9636




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
