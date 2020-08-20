Harold Eugene Reed



Farmington - Harold Eugene Reed (Hap), 85, of Sapulpa, OK. passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM.



He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Martha Reed, son Howard Reed and his sister Darla Taylor.



He is survived by his loving wife Linda Reed, sons Scott (Andrea) Reed and Ross Reed; grandchildren Melissa (Chris) Hocker, Alexa (Steven) Quinn, Jessica Reed and Ty Reed; great-grandchildren Kyrie and Kegan Hocker, Spencer, Raven and Isabella.



Harold loved the outdoors including fishing and camping. He retired from El Paso Natural Gas in 1996, after he spent a lot of time traveling to Oklahoma with his wife Linda to fish. A small gathering will be held at Linda and Harold's home on Friday at 3:00pm in his honor. Linda asks that old friends stop by and share some memories.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store