|
|
Harold "Bones" Lasster
Bloomfield, NM. - Harold "Bones" Lasster, 85, passed peacefully doing what he loved on May 23, 2019 in Bloomfield, NM.
Harold was born on January 19, 1934 in Payson AZ, to William and Rose Lasster. He married Allene Latham in 1951, they had 5 children. Harold was a truck driver, mechanic, plant operator, pumper, Husband, Daddy, Grandpa and so much more. Harold was also a Member of the Elks Club for 53 years. Harold was very well known for the nicknames that he gave to all the folks he met.
Harold is survived by his wife, Allene; their children, Joan, Rita, Melvin, Carol, and Clyde. In addition they have 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and the Hereford cows he called "the Babies".
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday May 30th 10:00am at Cope Memorial Chapel Farmington. All are welcome to attend the celebration of Harold's Life.
Interment will be at Memory Gardens of Farmington, located at 6917 E. Main St Farmington, NM 87402
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 29, 2019