Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cope Memorial Chapel Farmington
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lasster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Bones" Lasster


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold "Bones" Lasster Obituary
Harold "Bones" Lasster

Bloomfield, NM. - Harold "Bones" Lasster, 85, passed peacefully doing what he loved on May 23, 2019 in Bloomfield, NM.

Harold was born on January 19, 1934 in Payson AZ, to William and Rose Lasster. He married Allene Latham in 1951, they had 5 children. Harold was a truck driver, mechanic, plant operator, pumper, Husband, Daddy, Grandpa and so much more. Harold was also a Member of the Elks Club for 53 years. Harold was very well known for the nicknames that he gave to all the folks he met.

Harold is survived by his wife, Allene; their children, Joan, Rita, Melvin, Carol, and Clyde. In addition they have 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and the Hereford cows he called "the Babies".

A funeral is scheduled for Thursday May 30th 10:00am at Cope Memorial Chapel Farmington. All are welcome to attend the celebration of Harold's Life.

Interment will be at Memory Gardens of Farmington, located at 6917 E. Main St Farmington, NM 87402
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now