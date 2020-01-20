|
Harold Lee Bennett
Farmington - Harold Lee Bennett, beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, returned to his Heavenly Father Friday January 17, 2020. Harold was born Oct. 24, 1927 in Oswego, KS. to Harry and Elma Bennett. He met and married Adah McKenzie on May 13, 1950. They were sealed for time and eternity on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Mesa, Ariz. Temple. He is survived by his; daughters, Wanda Bennett and Georgia Wilson (Curtis). He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adah Bennett; son, James Lee Bennett; daughters, Claudine Hockett and Adah Michelle Briggs; his great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn and Amy Wilson; his parents, Harry and Elma Bennett; his brothers, Gene and Albert Bennett; and sisters, Verda Thompson, Audrie Anderson and Mary Lambert. Harold was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Farmington 7th Ward, and was devoted to serving others.
Harold will be remembered as a faithful, loving husband, dedicated father, devoted grandfather and friend to all who were lucky enough to meet him. His hard working and honest disposition, his charitable nature, faith in God, unconditional love and concern for his family and friends are a few of the distinguishing hallmarks of his life. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1310 E. 25th St. in Farmington, NM. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Harold's care is entrusted to the Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020