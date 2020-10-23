1/
Harold "Ray" Roberts
Cortez, CO - Harold "Ray" Roberts,71, of Cortez, CO, died on 10/29/2020, at 4 Corners Health Care Center in Durango, CO. He was born 05/21/1949. Ray was native to Farmington, NM. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from San Diego State, and lived in Southern California for 40 years. Ray spent his retirement years at his favorite place on Earth, Groundhog Lake. Survivors include his daughter, Traci McPhee; mother, Edna Clark; brother, Glenn Roberts; & sister, Marilyn Roberts. No services will be held.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
