Harold "Ray" Roberts



Cortez, CO - Harold "Ray" Roberts,71, of Cortez, CO, died on 10/19/2020, at 4 Corners Health Care Center in Durango, CO. He was born 05/21/1949. Ray was native to Farmington, NM. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from San Diego State, and lived in Southern California for 40 years. Ray spent his retirement years at his favorite place on Earth, Groundhog Lake. Survivors include his daughter, Traci McPhee; mother, Edna Clark; brother, Glenn Roberts; & sister, Marilyn Roberts. No services will be held.









