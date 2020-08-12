Harold Victor Nakai



Fruitland - Harold Victor Nakai, 57, of Fruitland, New Mexico, gained his wings and flew into the sky after a lengthy illness, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He rejoined his parents, son, sister and brother.



Harold was born on January 11, 1963 in Shiprock, New Mexico, to the late Wilson and Margaret Nakai. He is survived by his wife Lorraine Smallcanyon. They met in October 1988 and they had a very special bond. He had a special nickname for her and would say, "Where's mom? Where's my Twinch?"



He is survived by his children; January Scott, Lemuel Wilson, Daniel Wilson, and Maranda Wilson. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Becenti; brothers, Emanuel Nakai and Terri Nakai and grandchildren; Kirsten John, Vana John, Nathaniel John, Derek John, Jr., Zane Wilson, Terrell Whitethorn, Ethan Wilson, Aarron Whitethorn, VaNora James, Katie Wilson, Elisah Wilson, Abagail Wilson, Ezekiaha Whitethorn, Kalessee Whitethorn, and one great-grandson, Emiliano Antonio Monreal; several nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his son, Raymie Benny; sister, Jennifer Nakai and brother, Manuel Nakai.



Harold loved his family and were very important to him. Family life for Harold meant that in whatever situation, he was there for his children, grandchildren and family members. He always extended a helping hand, even to people he did not know. He loved joking, laughing with his grandchildren, they meant the world to him.



He was an avid outdoor person and could always be found tending to his garden. He was a welder from a very young age until he retired. He will be greatly missed and will forever be loved. We love you dad.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Family Cemetery, Sheep Springs, New Mexico.



Harold is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Hwy 491, Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.









