Harriet Irene Smith
Farmington - Harriet Irene Smith, aged 95, passed from this life on October 16, 2019 in Farmington.
Harriet is survived by her son Thomas (Suzanne) Smith, and daughter Betty (Rick) Coffman. Harriet is also survived by eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Smith Sr., son David Smith, son William (Bill) Smith Jr., daughter Carolyn (Dee) Stotts, her mother and father Harry and Edna Sedlmayr, Four sisters - Ruth Johnson, Helen Stauffer, Margaret Sedlmayr, Caroline Reeves, and Four brothers - Harry, Robert, Fritz, and Kenny Sedlmayr.
Harriet was born December 17, 1923 in Casper, Wyoming and grew up in Arvada, CO during the depression era. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the start of WW2, she moved to Sausalito, CA. to assist in the war effort along with her brother Fritz and Kenny. She worked for the Marinship Corporation as a welder and foremen overseeing pipefitting operations. During her three-year time at Marinship, the company was able to produce 96 war time ships. Harriet loved living in the San Francisco bay area and on her down time, she loved shopping and riding the trolley cars.
Harriet moved back to Arvada, CO around 1944. She was invited on a date by her future husband Bill of whom delivered her family's fire wood. In an ironic twist, Bill was there to take her sister out instead, but her sister had already made other plans. Her mother, Edna, encouraged her to go in her sister's place. Bill and Harriet were married October 8, 1945 after a 6-week courtship and just before Bill's deployment to Germany.
After the war, they moved south of Ouray, CO where they lived in a small, run-down house. As the story goes, Harriet was tired of living so far out of town with the harsh winters and having to fetch water from the creek. She packed her bags with their infant daughter Dee, and told her Bill that she would be catching the next bus into Silverton. They moved into the town of Silverton, CO around 1948 where they continued to live until 1954 and Bill worked in mining operations. In 1955, they relocated to Bloomfield, NM and into their permanent home in Aztec, NM in 1956 where Bill became the Aztec Chief of Police until his retirement. This is where they raised their five children and lived throughout her life. She loved to sit by her back window and watch the La Plata and San Juan mountains.
Throughout her life, Harriet loved roaming through the mountains of Silverton searching for pretty crystal rocks to put in her flower gardens which she took tremendous pride in. She loved to gamble and was normally quite lucky. Above all else, Harriet loved her family and nothing gave her greater joy than to see her family together and happy. She was especially good with children and went out of her way to make them and everyone feel loved.
We will miss her as the caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that she was to us all.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00am Monday, October 21, 2019 at Aztec United Methodist Church. 123 E. Chaco Street., with pastor Mike Stahl officiating. Internment will follow at Aztec cemetery, and lunch will follow back at the church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019