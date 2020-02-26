|
Harrison L. Benally, Jr.
Upper Fruitland - Harrison L. Benally, Jr., 67, of Upper Fruitland, NM passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1951, in Victorville, CA. to Harrison L. Benally, Sr. and Joanne L. Benally. He was born to Naakail dine'e and born for Bita'hnii.
Harrison graduated from Kirtland -Central High School and attended NM State University. He worked for Navajo Mine as a diesel mechanic and welder. He was an avid marksman and won numerous shooting awards at the San Juan Wildlife Federation. Harrison was a steer wrestler, bareback rider, team and tie down roper in his younger days. He helped his father train horses for horse racing and was also a jockey. Harrison, Jr. enjoyed deer and elk hunting, fishing and camping. In his later years he enjoyed crosswords puzzles and playing board games with his grandchildren.
Harrison, Jr. was preceded in death by his son Karl Benally; parents Harrison L. Benally, Sr. and Emma Lou Benally; grandparents Elouise Benally and Capitan Benally.
He is survived by his son Dr. Darryl H. Benally (Shauna); daughters Cheryl Benally (Patrick) and Renee Benally; stepmother Joanne L. Benally; brother Buddy Benally (Elaine); sister Angie Benally-Tsosie (Albert); grandchildren Marissa Morgan, Terrel Jaramillo, Tyrese Jaramillo, Preston Benally, Shaun Benally, Owen Willeto, Clint Willeto and Dante Barton.
There will be a viewing at 9:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Farmington Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 am on Friday, February 28th. Interment will follow the service at 12:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery with a reception following the burial at Operating Engineers Local 953 Union Hall in Kirtland, NM.
Pallbearers will be Byron Benally, William Smith III, Andrew Benally, Kenneth Benally and Dr. Darryl H. Benally.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020