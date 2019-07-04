|
|
Harry Chavez Jr.
Farmington - (1960-2019)
Harry Chavez Jr, 59, Farmington, passed from this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Otis, NM, to Harry Chavez Sr. and Ella Betsellie Blackie on March 26, 1960. Harry is survived by wife, Winona; two sons, Terrence (Velaria) and Tyson; four grandchildren, Chaniah, Alyssa, Reliah and Jeriahes. Other survivors include 5 sisters, 2 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Harry worked as a carpet installer for Lloyd's Carpets for over 20 years. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and grandfather. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Light of Life Mennonite Church, 780 Boyle Road, Farmington. Burial will follow at Memory Garden.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 4, 2019