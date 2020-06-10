Harvey "Ronnie" Scholes



Born in Colorado Springs, CO July 8, 1942, passed away June 8, 2020.



Preceded in death by Father - Harvey A. Scholes, Mother -Mary (Estep) Scholes, Brother - Bill and Son - Steven Scholes, Wife - Kathryn (Wells) Scholes.



Survived by Son - Russell Scholes, Daughter in law - Dawn and granddaughter - Shannen, Step Daughter - Tanya Ortega and Step Son - Robert Albach, Step Granddaughter Jenny Rose Ortega, Friend and Caregiver - Pete Diani.



Graduated from East High School in 1960. Served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964. Worked as a Welder at Southern Colorado Power Co. and later worked and retired from Public Service of New Mexico in Farmington, New Mexico.



Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman for much of his life. He was a kind, giving man with a keen sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



No funeral service will be held at this time, due to the Corona Virus, but a gathering will be held at a later date for friends and family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store