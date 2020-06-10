Harvey "Ronnie" Scholes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey "Ronnie" Scholes

Born in Colorado Springs, CO July 8, 1942, passed away June 8, 2020.

Preceded in death by Father - Harvey A. Scholes, Mother -Mary (Estep) Scholes, Brother - Bill and Son - Steven Scholes, Wife - Kathryn (Wells) Scholes.

Survived by Son - Russell Scholes, Daughter in law - Dawn and granddaughter - Shannen, Step Daughter - Tanya Ortega and Step Son - Robert Albach, Step Granddaughter Jenny Rose Ortega, Friend and Caregiver - Pete Diani.

Graduated from East High School in 1960. Served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964. Worked as a Welder at Southern Colorado Power Co. and later worked and retired from Public Service of New Mexico in Farmington, New Mexico.

Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman for much of his life. He was a kind, giving man with a keen sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No funeral service will be held at this time, due to the Corona Virus, but a gathering will be held at a later date for friends and family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved