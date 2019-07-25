|
|
Hazel M. Boggs
Farmington - Hazel M. Boggs, 78, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away July 15, 2019. Hazel was born March 21, 1941 to parents Gerald and Hazel Pedon in Breen, Colorado. Hazel survived 2 husbands and raised 2 children alone. She is survived by her daughter Vivian Smith of Idaho and son of Larry Beebe of Albuquerque, New Mexico and several grand and great grand children and one grea -great grand baby.
Cremation has taken place, Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aztec Church of the Nazarene.
Hazel's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 25, 2019