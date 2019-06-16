|
Hedy Harris
Farmington - Hedy Francis Harris passed away at her oldest son's home in Loveland, Co. on June 8, 2019. Hedy was 84 at the time of her passing. Hedy was born on April 30, 1935 at Mercy hospital in Rugby, ND. As a youth, Hedy lived on a farm with her brothers and sisters in Orrin, ND. As a young adult, Hedy worked as a nurse's aide at the hospital she was born at in Rugby, ND. She was also a nurse's aide in Williston, ND, where she met her husband, Kay, who was stationed at the Air Force base in Minot, ND. Hedy and Kay resided in Williston until moving to Casper, Wy, where she also worked at the local hospital as a nurse's aide. After residing in Casper for a number of years, Hedy and Kay moved to Farmington, NM, where she remained until shortly before her death. In Farmington, Hedy worked as a secretary for a local plumbing supply company, Perry Supply until she retired. Hedy and Kay retired in Flora Vista, NM, where Kay occupied himself with "farming and ranching" and Hedy "putzed around the yard" at their property. Hedy is predeceased by her husband, Kay Harris, and her youngest son, David Harris. Hedy is survived by her oldest son, Rex Harris; her grandchildren Kevin Brooks of Houston, Tx, Mark Harris of Loveland, Co, and Rose Blank of Albuquerque; her sisters Maggie Thomas of Harvey, ND, and Marcella Johnson of Williston, ND; her sister-in-law Bernice Volk of Rugby, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Cope Memorial Chapel in Farmington, NM, 404 W. Arrington St., Farmington, NM on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11am. Cremation was conducted by Viegut Funeral home in Loveland, Co. www.viegutfuneralhome.com
