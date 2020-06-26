Helen Edna Baessler Trigg
Farmington - On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 our beloved mother and cherished Mimi, Helen Trigg passed from earthly life to be with our Lord.
Born Helen Edna Baessler, she grew up the third youngest of nine kids in Canon City, Colorado. After high school Helen attended dental school and worked in that field until she met and later married James Frances Trigg Sr., also from Denver. The couple had three children. In 1962 the couple moved to Farmington, New Mexico where Jim continued his career with the FAA and Helen was a homemaker until her children were grown. Helen then returned to work in retail and retired with Dillard's in 1993.
After Jim's passing in 1995, Helen had an active life watching movies, playing games, daily walks and spending time with her family. Helen and Jim enjoyed traveling and having family picnics in the mountains. Jim loved to garden and Helen loved all the flowers; she always had a fresh bouquet in her kitchen. Events at Helen's house were always a big deal, every holiday, birthday or just a family dinner was made a very special event. She was an amazing cook and baker and quite the seamstress. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She looked forward to weekly lady's bridge games. If you knew her, you know she was a classy beautiful lady.
Helen resided at The Bridge of Farmington for the last eight years, and the family would like to thank the staff for the friendship, care and compassion they showed Helen during her years there. We would also like to thank Welbrook Rehabilitation Center for their friendly, compassionate, caring staff during her short stay.
Dementia took so much from our mom; then it took our mom. It changed everything.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband; James F. Trigg Sr., parents; Carl A. and Hazel D. Baessler, four brothers, three sisters and one grandchild; Kyle A. Drake Sr.
Helen is survived by her son; James F. Trigg Jr., daughter; Moreen Drake and Tina (George) Joseph, sister; Hazel Hayhurst, five grandchildren; Tiffany (Chad) Gay, Jason (LaTisha) Joseph, Tommi Sly, Jerin Joseph and Marissa Chavez and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org or Trinity Luthrean Church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.