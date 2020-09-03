Helen Foutz Allen Hayes
Farmington - Helen Foutz Allen Hayes passed from this life on Monday, August 31 2020.
She born November 24, 1919 at Fruitland, New Mexico to Elmer Foutz and Mary Ethel Brimhall.
Her father was a trader and commercial truck driver so the family lived for several years on the reservation. Life was tough for a large family living through the great depression, but she remembers her life with her family as hard work and lots of happiness. Helen experienced many heartaches and challenges in her lifetime, but she relied on her faith and made the best of the situation.
On February 7, 1941, Helen married Russell Paul Allen. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona temple. Just two months after they were married, Russell was drafted into the army. During this time they lived in Cheyenne Wyoming. After WWII they returned to Farmington and took over the Allen Theater.
Following the death of Russell in 1961, Helen married Dan Hayes in 1966. They lived in Farmington until his passing.
Helen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the church and was always an example of what she believed. She possessed a great capacity to love. She was adored by all of her grandchildren. She was always ready to serve someone in need and had the ability to recognize the needs of others. She cared deeply for little children, and children and babies were naturally drawn to her.
Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell Paul Allen, and Dan Weaver Hayes, her parents, Elmer and Ethel Foutz, a daughter Marsha Ann Allen Cannariato, Sisters Rozane Cardon, Ardith Wood, Ilene Chavez, and a brother E Jay Foutz.
She is survived by her children: Larry Allen (Diane) of Las Cruces, Gail Hawkins (Gary) of Boice Idaho, Lane Allen (Susan) of Farmington, Lanette Stahl (Robert) of Sandy, Utah, Danny Hayes of Phoenix, Arizona, Daryl Hayes of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Christine Beesley (John) of Provo, Utah. Sisters: Mildred Carberry, Lorena,Texas, and Joanne Defrates of Arizona, Brothers: Lloyd Foutz of Cortez, Hank Foutz (Jaine) of Kirtland, and Bruce Foutz (Rosemary) of California, and numerous grandchildren.-greats and great greats.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Farmington. Bishop Lance Harmon will conduct and interment will follow.
Helen care has been entrusted to Brewer Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, New Mexico. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
