Helen G. O'Brien
Helen G. O'Brien

Farmington - Helen G. O'Brien, 91, of Farmington, New Mexico passed from life on September 21, 202. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Conway Arkansas to Vernon and Bessie Johnson.

Helen was a military wife who loved roses, Enjoyed reading, cooking and loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Eugene O'Brien and her brother; Emmett Johnson. She is survived by her loving son; Steven O'Brien and brother; James Johnson. Grandchildren; Eric O'Brien and Shannon Beach, Great Grandchildren; Tyler, Ryan, Ashlynn & Dylan Edwards, Trace & Reece O'Brien.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
