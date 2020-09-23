Helen G. O'Brien



Farmington - Helen G. O'Brien, 91, of Farmington, New Mexico passed from life on September 21, 202. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Conway Arkansas to Vernon and Bessie Johnson.



Helen was a military wife who loved roses, Enjoyed reading, cooking and loved her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband; Eugene O'Brien and her brother; Emmett Johnson. She is survived by her loving son; Steven O'Brien and brother; James Johnson. Grandchildren; Eric O'Brien and Shannon Beach, Great Grandchildren; Tyler, Ryan, Ashlynn & Dylan Edwards, Trace & Reece O'Brien.









