Helen Katherine Elliott



Farmington - Helen Katherine Elliott, 85, of Farmington passed away on September 16th, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Helen was born in Fruitland, NM to Frank Blueeyes and Lucinda Harris on April 20, 1935. She was Ta'neeszahnii born for the Tsenabahhi l nii clan. Helen loved gardening, the outdoors, sewing, weaving Navajo rugs, her dog Max, and her hummingbirds.



Helen is survived by her daughters Becky Englehart and Thelma Elliott; grandchildren Hugh, Heather, Arlo, Jadrian, Darian; and great granddaughter Aurora Rose. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Elliott and her son Frank Elliott.



Helen was well loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









