Helen Martin
Bloomfield - Helen Louise Adair Martin
January 13, 1939---November 24, 2019
Helen Louise Martin passed away on November 24, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Born January 13, 1939 in Bloomfield, New Mexico to Clarence Adair and Helen Malen Seitzinger,
she attended grade school in Bloomfield and graduated from high school in Aztec, New Mexico.
Helen married Robert Martin, the love of her life, on September 26th 1958 at the Adair Home in Bloomfield.
To this union two sons were born. Scott Robert, on March 7, 1960 and Todd Elliott on January 24, 1962.
Helen enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always happy and busy. While living in Las Cruces Helen and Robert rode bicycles all over Las Cruces, a much-loved activity they shared. She and Robert joined a Square Dance Club and enjoyed dancing. Helen purchased a sound system and learned to call for many square dances. She was a librarian at Las Cruces High School in Las Cruces New Mexico and worked as the secretary for Rio Vista Middle School in Bloomfield when she and Robert moved back home. Helen retired from the Bloomfield School System in 1995.
Helen was an avid reader and homemaker. One of her special talents was making chocolate chip cookies for family and friends, a treat enjoyed by everyone.
Helen was greatly loved by her children, grandchildren and extended family. One of her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Hayley and Tristan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen, husband, Robert, brother Jimmy, and sister, Roselynn. Father and Mother -in law, Don and Lois Martin, sisters-in law, Donna Hare, Louellen Wernert and Marilyn White. Brothers- in-law Wayne Hare, Chester Miszkiel, Bryon Martin and John White.
She is survived by her sons, Scott and Todd and grandchildren, Hayley and Tristen. Sisters, Carolyn Smith and Robin Chavez. Sisters-in-law Colleen Miszkiel and Lorna Martin.
A viewing will take place on Friday, November 29th at 9:00am at 1st United Methodist Church in Bloomfield, funeral services will follow at 10:00am. a graveside will follow the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019