Helen Rose Hardy 75, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life February 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born March 12, 1943 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dineh Christian Center, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Shiprock Community Cemetery, Shiprock, New Mexico. Helen is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019