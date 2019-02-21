Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Dineh Christian Center
Shiprock, NM
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Shiprock Community Cemetery
Shiprock, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rose Hardy


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Rose Hardy Obituary
Helen Rose Hardy 75, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life February 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born March 12, 1943 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dineh Christian Center, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Shiprock Community Cemetery, Shiprock, New Mexico. Helen is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.