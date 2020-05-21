|
Henry Howard Sr.
Fruitland - Henry Howard Sr., 88, of Upper Fruitland, entered into the pearly gates to be with his Savior Jesus on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born January 02, 1932, in Table Mesa, to Glen and Irene B. Howard.
Henry was proceeded in death by his parents, Glen and Irene B. Howard; wife, Lilly Yazzie Pinto Howard; brothers, Tom Sr, Roger, and Harry Howard; grandson, Orlando "Sonny" Howard; great granddaughter, Shaundiin Tilden Howard.
Henry leaves behind many who will miss him: sons and daughters, Larry (Esther) Howard, David (Edith) Howard, Richard (Verna) Howard, Leonard Howard, Ida (Calvin) Yazzie, Henry Howard Jr., Brooke (David) Smyth, and Lorena Howard. Surviving brothers and sisters: Raymond Howard, James (Helen) Howard, Lettie Howard, and Mary (Jack) Bonavic: 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:30pm at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nathaniel Howard, Gabriel Howard, Brian Yazzie, Sheldon Howard, Renaldo Yazzie, Jamane Benallie and Logan Smyth.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great granddaughter, and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.
Henry is in the care of Cope Memorial Funeral home, 458 CR 6100, in Kirtland, (505)598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020