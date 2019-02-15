|
Heber C. Farnsworth, 93, of Farmington, NM, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Heber was born March 15, 1925 in Colonia Garcia, Chihuahua, Mexico. Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4400 College Blvd., Farmington, NM. Burial to follow at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery in Kirtland, NM. Heber's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019
