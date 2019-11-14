Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Nenahnezad - Herman Karl Wilson, 68, of Nenahnezad, NM passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1951 to William Wilson Sr. and Ason Yazzie in Chinle, Arizona.

Herman went to Fort Wingate High School and his employment was working in automotive, construction, cooking, security and a landscaper. His hobbies included gardening, woodwork, playing softball and pool, most of all being involved with his children and grand-children's events/activities.

Herman is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Louise Moffitt-Wilson, parents, William and Ason Yazzie-Wilson, brothers, Herbert Wilson Sr., Jerry Wilson, Acey Wilson and Caleb Wilson.

Herman is survived by his sons, Elvan Silas (Albuquerque, NM), Hershel Wilson Sr. and Lathan G. Moffett (Nenahnezad, NM), daughter, Myranda Wilson (Crownpoint, NM), brothers, Karl Wilson, David Wilson, William Wilson Sr., sisters, Elle Martin, Martha Wilson.

Grandchildren, Soniah Martinez-Silas, Gabriel Silas, Matheney Wilson-Garcia, Keenan Bitselley, Aries Wilson, Taima-Skye Wilson-Eleando, Hades Wilson, War Wilson, Hershel Wilson Jr., Great-Grandchild, Skye Jones.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at LDS-Mormon Church, Kirtland, NM with burial to follow at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery. Pallbearers, Antonio Yazzie, Adrian Yazzie, Anthony Yazzie, Eric Yazzie, Davidson Wilson, Winston Cambridge, Larry Begay Jr., Keenan Bitselley.

Herman's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, 458 Road 6100, PO Box 2188, Kirtland, NM 87417, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
