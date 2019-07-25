|
Hilda G. Husted
Farmington - Hilda G. Husted joined our Father in Heaven July 22, 2019. She was born February 10, 1940 in Clovis, NM near her hometown of Earth, Texas. Hilda and Lloyd E. Husted married June 12, 1981, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. They enjoyed Western and Square Dancing, traveling, and working together. Hilda was preceded in death by sons Larry W. and Lloyd D. Husted, and Grandson Robbie Hatcher.
Hilda is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd E. Husted, of 38 years, brothers Carlis, Clifford, and Doyle Bills, son, Aaron and Tammy Powell of Albuquerque, daughters Linda and Rick Smith, Cindy Whitaker and Mickey Geisler of Cortez, Colorado, Gay and Guy Campbell of San Antonio, Texas, Carrie and Rick Rawlinson of Tucson, Arizona, as well as 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jason Moffit, Larry Moffit, Matthew Whitaker, Lloyd D. Husted Jr., Cody Henrichsen, and great-grandson Carson Yoder.
Graveside services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery on July 27th at 3:00 p.m.
Family and friends are invited for a pot-luck gathering at Raindrops following services.
Hilda's care is entrusted to the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 25, 2019