Resources
More Obituaries for Holly McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Irene McDowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly Irene McDowell Obituary
Holly Irene McDowell

Aztec - Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 18, 1957, passed away November 29, 2019 in her home in Aztec at age 62. She is survived by mother Dolores Huston, sister Jennifer Middlebrook, son Jesse McDowell, and two grandchildren Bristol McDowell and Vandon McDowell.

She is predeceased by father Donald Huston, grandmother Dorothy Chakey, and grandfather John Chakey. Holly was a free spirit who enjoyed summers poolside, camping, and fishing. She loved her grandkids with her whole being and spent every moment possible with them. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 14th, 1:00pm, at Center point Fire Station #2, 430 NM 173 Aztec, N.M. 87410. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cast for kids foundation.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -