Holly Irene McDowell
Aztec - Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 18, 1957, passed away November 29, 2019 in her home in Aztec at age 62. She is survived by mother Dolores Huston, sister Jennifer Middlebrook, son Jesse McDowell, and two grandchildren Bristol McDowell and Vandon McDowell.
She is predeceased by father Donald Huston, grandmother Dorothy Chakey, and grandfather John Chakey. Holly was a free spirit who enjoyed summers poolside, camping, and fishing. She loved her grandkids with her whole being and spent every moment possible with them. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 14th, 1:00pm, at Center point Fire Station #2, 430 NM 173 Aztec, N.M. 87410. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cast for kids foundation.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019