Hugh (Hugo) Cleveland, Jr.
Shiprock - Hugh (Hugo) Cleveland, Jr., age 85, passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Velma Cleveland and dear daughter, Cheryl Cleveland.
He is survived by his daughters, Gwen McKim (late Charles, Mac), Elaine Cleveland-Mason (Steve Mason), Karen Hetrick (Don), and Gayle and Chris Marrufo. He is also survived by his sons, Darrell Cleveland (Juanita) and Hugh Gabriel Cleveland, III (Chasity). He is also survived by a few cousins and nieces. He has 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was born on February 23, 1934 to his late parents, Hugh Cleveland, Sr. from Tees Nos Pos, and Ida (Phillips) Cleveland from Shiprock, New Mexico. Hugo's clan is Tó'aheedlíinii -- The Water Flows Together clan and born for Hashk'aa hadzohi -- Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line clan.
Hugo went to school at the Shiprock Camp school in his early years. He went there with brothers and cousins. He also went to Fort Wingate, AZ and to Stewart, Nevada.
Hugo went to high school at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma between 1952 and graduated in 1953. He was the art editor for the class year book, Smoke Dreams. He was President of Comanche Cottage, Letterman's Club, and played football, basketball, and track. Hugo also attended Riverside with his uncle, James Gene Phillips, who was very close to him.
Hugo later became a proud alumni of Riverside and always attended the alumni events in Anadarko for many years.
After high school, Hugo worked for a few years at the BIA Shiprock boarding school.
Hugo later married Velma Curley in 1955.
Hugo was employed by Arizona Public Service in 1962 and moved his family to Farmington in 1963. He later became a power plant senior control board operator. He retired after 30 years of service.
Hugo loved playing in many Native American golf tournaments and bowling tournaments throughout the Southwest with family and friends. He played in various places in Albuquerque, California, Las Vegas, and Florida.
Hugo was a kind and loving husband and father. He loved to travel taking his family all over the U.S. and also to Canada. There were many happy memories to cherish.
Services will be held on Monday 1/27/2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11am. Hugh is in care of Farmington Funeral Home. Viewing and a Rosary will be held at the Farmington Funeral Home on Sunday 1/26/2020 between 5 and 7pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020