Ida Mae Nakai Obituary
(May 5, 1953 to December 1, 2019)

Ida Mae Nakai, 66, was born in Dennehotso, AZ on May 5, 1953. Ida was part of the Towering House Clan, born for the Red House Clan, Tachiini Clan - maternal grandfather and Naaki Dine' Clan - paternal grandfather. Ida passed from this world on December 1, 2019.

Ida leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Harrison, Nakai; children Shannon Brown, Sharon Nakai, Samuel Nakai and Harris Nakai; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services for Ida will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Christian Reform Church in Shiprock. Interment will follow at the Red Valley Community Cemetery.

Ida is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Hwy 491, in Shiprock, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
