Idell Schaefer



Farmington, NM - Idell Schaefer, 88, of Farmington, NM passed from this life on November 7, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.



Idell was born in Reagan Wells, TX to W.C. and Mattie Morris. She graduated high school in Sabinal, TX where she met the love of her life, Harold Schaefer. They married in 1951 and had two children, a daughter Madeline, and a son Harold "Butch" Jr. The family moved to Farmington in 1965. Harold and Idell established Four Corners Electric, which they operated until 1984. They then established HICO Enterprises, which they operated until 1994. Idell and Harold enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, and traveling.



Idell was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and her son, Harold "Butch" Jr; parents, W.C. and Mattie Morris; brother, W.A. Morris. She is survived by her daughter Madeline (David) Christensen; sister, Hattie (Jerry) Gladish; granddaughter Melissa (Dennis) Kittelson; great grandchildren, Maxwell and Daisy Kittelson.



She was laid to rest at Memory Gardens in Farmington, NM on Friday, November 13, 2020. Graveside services were officiated by Larry Davis of Trinity Lutheran Church. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice De La Luz in Albuquerque.









