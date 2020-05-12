Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Nenahnezad - Ira "Roland" Dan, 53 passed away on May 7, 2020 in Farmington, NM.

He was born 9/26/66 in Shiprock NM, to Jimmie, and Sylvia Dan.

He was Redgoat born for Mud Clan.

Mr. Dan Went to Kirtland Central High School, and Graduated in 1985. We went to the Fire Academy in Vail Colorado, and graduated in 1987.

He worked at Saferide as a dispatcher for 12 years, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Shiprock Fire Department.

Mr. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Sylvia Dan and by his grandparents Tom and Roselyn Johnson, and Mark and Florence Dan.

He is survived by his sisters Penni Dan, and Florence Dan of Nenahnezad, NM, and by his niece Jayde Kanuho and nephews Jaymes A Fage and Paul Eason IV,

two grandsons, and 4 granddaughters.

He will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Kelly, Jaime Gonzales, Larry Begay Jr, Edward Jones, Justin Johnson, and Derek Benally.

Mr. Dan is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
