|
|
Irene B. Harry
Lower Fruitland - Irene B. Harry, 62, passed away May 21, 2020 at SJRMC. She was born June 22, 1957 in Farmington, NM to her mother, Anna Burton and father, Jim Frank. She lived in Lower Fruitland, NM with her husband, Bobby Harry of 38 years.
She is proceeded in death by her beloved granddaughter Aiyana Slowman, Grandparents, Juan Begay and Mary Harvey Begay.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Harry. Sons, Xenophon Harry, Renaldo Harry and wife Adrian Harry. Daughters, Vanessa Harry, Sheena Waggoner and husband Jayson Waggoner. Her thirteen grandchildren, Cyrus, Chantel, Cyanne, Xephoniah, Antoine, Jerome, Jayden, Taylor, Priya, Ukiah, Mya, Aurora, and Wyatt and four great grandchildren, Alia, Kobe, Xaviera, and Daya. Her mother, Anna Burton. Her brother, Jonah Burton. Five sisters, Louise Bennett Van Alstine, Elouise Burton, Lorraine Burton, Maesho Evan, and Margaret Halona.
Irene's great pride in her life was her family. She loved spending time with her grandkids and spoiling them. Irene was also a big Dallas Cowboy's fan. No matter if they won or lost, she wore her Dallas gear proudly. She enjoyed attending country western dances with her husband. When they danced they made it look so easy, gliding across the dance floor. She was Bobby's dance partner not only on the dance floor but through life. She will always be Bobby's Girl. She always saw the good in people and never left anyone out. When Holidays came around she made sure to invite the whole family to celebrate together. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements made through Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 458 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM 87417. Viewing May 28, 2020 8am-9am, at Cope Memorial Chapel-Kirtland. Graveside service and interment following viewing at Burton Family Cemetary at 9:30am.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020