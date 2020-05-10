|
She was born in La Petaca, NM.
Beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma Irene was married 60 years to the love of her life Elizardo "Lee" Jaquez. They loved to travel, dance together, go to the casino and spend time with family at the ranch in La Jara.
Irene will be reunited in heaven with her husband Elizardo "Lee" Jaquez and her great grandaughter Maxine Marie Nunez and her 3 brother, 3 sister.
Irene loved her family and friends. She was a wonderful house wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, great great grandma, sister and a wonderful friend. She loved to do ceramics, crossword puzzles. She was a excellent cook, she loved to go camping, travel, go to dances. She was a 5th generation in her family.
Irene is survived by her 4-Children, 2-Son-in-laws, 1-Daughter-in-law, 6 Grandchilden, 7-Great Grandchilden, 1 Great Great Grandchild, 1-Brother. Pasty Gonzales (Daughter) "Tony Gonzales", Ernest Jacquez (Son), "JoAnn Jacquez Tillie Nunez (Daughter), "Patrick Nunez", Phillip Nunez (Son), *Grandchildren* Dorinda Neel "Brandon Neel", Donnie Gonzales, Leslie Jacquez-Davis "Ed Davis", Ernie Nunez "Michelle Nunez", Eddie "bubba" Jacquez "Megan Jacquez", Eddie Ramirez Jr. "Sofia Ramirez" *Great-Grandchildren* Shay Norton "Rose Norton", Jade Norton, Avery Norton, Kayli Gonzales, Kyle Gonzales, Nathaniel Nunez, Rylie Jacquez *Great Great-Grandchild* Samuel Norton, Brother Bobby De Vargas "Linda De Vargas" From Las Cruces, NM.
A memorial service for Irene "Chachi" Jaquez will be sechulded for a later date. She will be layed to rest with herhusband in Cuba,NM. She will be missed very very much. The family would like to Thank Dr. Cassidy and Life Care.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 10 to May 13, 2020