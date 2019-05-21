Services
Hampton Cove Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
6262 Highway 431 S
Hampton Cove, AL 35763
(256) 518-9168
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Singles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Singles


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene M. Singles Obituary
Irene M. Singles

Farmington - Irene M. Singles, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1927 in Durango, Colorado. She retired from Mountain Bell after 32 years. She is survived by her son Robert E. Singles, Granddaughter Stara Sublett, Grandson Robert R. Singles, Great Grandson Robert A. Singles all of Huntsville.

She enjoyed traveling and saw all of Europe and many of the Pacific Islands. She drove a motor home alone into her 80's and visited all of the western U. S.

A visitation for Mrs. Singles will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hampton Cove Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Cove Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
Download Now