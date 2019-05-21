|
|
Irene M. Singles
Farmington - Irene M. Singles, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1927 in Durango, Colorado. She retired from Mountain Bell after 32 years. She is survived by her son Robert E. Singles, Granddaughter Stara Sublett, Grandson Robert R. Singles, Great Grandson Robert A. Singles all of Huntsville.
She enjoyed traveling and saw all of Europe and many of the Pacific Islands. She drove a motor home alone into her 80's and visited all of the western U. S.
A visitation for Mrs. Singles will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hampton Cove Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 21, 2019