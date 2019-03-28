Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Word of Life Christian Center
1500 N. Fairview Ave,
Farmington, NM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Word of Life Christian Center
1500 N. Fairview Ave
Farmington, NM
View Map
Isidor Valdez
Isidor Valdez

Farmington - Isidor U. Valdez, age 83, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Isidor was born January 10, 1936 in La Jara, New Mexico to Patrocino Valdez and Silvanita Valdez.

Isidor was a hard-working man who loved his family, he retired with many years of service with the Laborer Union and Painters Union. He loved gardening, cooking and spending time in the outdoors fishing and camping, his spare time was spent driving to the mountains in Colorado.

He is preceded in death by Connie Valdez and Alice Valdez; daughter, Erlinda Applegate; parents, Patrocino Valdez and Silvanita Valdez; and sister, Perscilla Romero.

Isidor is survived by his children, Dennis Saiz, Roseanne (Gabe) Trujillo, Chris (Harold) Crispin, Eileen (Brent) Albin, John (Judy) Saiz, Ernie Valdez, Ricky Valdez, David (Annette) Valdez; sisters and brothers, Nestorita Montoya, Rose (Rufino) Armenta, Sifredo (Nancy) Valdez, Livia (Dickie) Archuleta and Herman Valdez; 19 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 8 great, great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing at 1:00 pm and service at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Word of Life Christian Center, 1500 N. Fairview Ave, in Farmington. Burial to follow at Memory Garden's Cemetery in Farmington.

Isidor's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
