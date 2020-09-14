Or Copy this URL to Share

Farmington - Ivan E. "Sonny" Mills Sr D.O.B 1-10-35 born in Woodward OK D.O.D 09-02-2020. Survived by Caroln J. Mills wife, children: Ivan Mills Jr, Tina Wright, Randy Mills, Debbie Mills and their mother Peggy Mills, brother Billy Mills, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by parents, brother and sister. He was a member of the sheriff's posse, guide for hunters at back country outfitters, and loved hunting and fishing. Memorial service, Sept 19 2020 11am at Farmington funeral home 2111W. Apache st Farmington NM. Luncheon following @ 5051 Schmit Ln hwy 516. Due to limited capacity please pay respect at luncheon









