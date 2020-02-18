|
J. David Bays
Aztec - J. David Bays, resident of Aztec, NM, passed away at home during the early hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, and their four children: Rhea Allais, Richard Bays and wife Jennifer, Karen McCay and husband Brent, and Allan Bays, as well as his sister Shirley Ganske and husband Jary and Kenneth Bays and wife Karen. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren Alexander Bayswood, Maggie Wood, Jack Wood, Hopey Bays, Dimitri Allais, Kaety Ochoa-Sanchez, Quinn Bays, A.J. Bays, Micah McCay, Noah McCay, Desmond McCay, and two great-grandchildren Lilly and Zyra Bayswood. David was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Louis Bays, and his sister, Barbara Bays.
David performed in several choirs throughout his life, and also shared his love of literature, science, and sports with his family. He was an exceptional husband and father, and the king of dad jokes. He was also a skilled chef and baker, poet, and curmudgeon, and we will miss every bit of his joy and grouchiness.
Born November 22, 1947 in Hobbs, New Mexico, David grew up in Jal, New Mexico where he graduated from Jal High School in 1965. He married Kathy Sue Schnaubert on November 29, 1965 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He worked as an environmental engineer for Transwestern Pipeline, Enron Corporation, El Paso Natural Gas, and Williams Energy before his retirement in 2010. He and his wife lived in Ft. Stockton, Texas, Humble, Texas, and El Paso, Texas before moving to Aztec, New Mexico in 1994. Services will be held at the Aztec Church of Christ at 201 Ruins Road on Friday, February 21stat 10:00 a.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020