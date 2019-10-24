|
Jack Acuff
November 25, 1927- October 23, 2019
On October 23, 2019, Jack Acuff, our sweet father, grandfather, and father-in-law joined his family and friends in heaven, to begin his eternal life with Jesus Christ.
Born November 25,1927 in Lee's Summit, MO where he also met his wife of many years, Eliza Acuff.
Serving 2 terms of service in the Korean War, Jack always remained a true patriot and lover of history. He came to love the Lord as a child and faithfully served in churches as a music director and deacon for many years, both in MO and NM.
After graduating high school, he obtained a Bachelor's and Masters Degree in vocal performance from Kirksville State Teachers College. Later, he obtained a Masters degree in educative administration, working many years on the Navajo Indian reservation.
Jack loved all kinds of music-vocal, choral, classical and folk music. He was a vociferous reader of history, fiction, poetry, and the Bible. He loved to travel at home and abroad.
He is preceded in death by his loving sisters, Betty and Bobby, his brother Billy, and his wife, Eliza. He will be remembered for his compassion and encouragement by his daughters, Jeane Foster and Susan Davis, their spouses and grandchildren Stewart Foster, Katie Lake, Galen and Taylor Davis, their children- great grandchildren, Peyton and Emma Lake and Jase Foster.
Join us in celebrating his long and well-lived life at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Farmington on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019