Jack Denison Cook

Jack Denison Cook Obituary
Jack Denison Cook

May 12, 1939 -

December 18, 2019

Jack Cook, 80, son, brother, loving husband, father, and granddad passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Brownsville, Texas, to Dennison F. Cook and Janet Brown Cook.

He graduated from Aztec High School in 1957 and attended New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Most recently, he was the owner of Navajo Trading Company.

Jack married Anna Christine Lumpkins, on January 29, 1960. Their marriage was solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 3, 1966. He later married Jeanne Lumpkins Cahoon on September 28, 2013.

He volunteered and served in many capacities in the community. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many ward and stake callings and for the past 18 years as an ordinance worker and sealer in the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Cook, and their grandchildren Tiffany Lynn Cook and Connor Gregory Cook.

He is survived by his sister, Dee Ann Cook Wilson; his children, Bret, Greg, Lori, Kurt, Kristi; his wife, Jeanne; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

Jack left behind a legacy of accountability, kindness, humility, selflessness, love, respect, hard work, faith, and is an inspiration to all.

Funeral services were held on December 21, 2019. Interment took place at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
