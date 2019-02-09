|
|
Jack L. Reid, 76, of Bloomfield, NM passed away on February 5th in Albuquerque, NM. Jack was born August 28, 1945 in Las Cruces, NM to Bill and Beulah (Patterson) Reid. Jack married his wife Gloria Kerr on December 10, 1961 and went on to have two daughters in the following two years. Jack supported his family of four as a Boilermaker with Local # 627 before retiring after 50 years. Jack was always a lover of adventure. He was a pilot and restored a 1946 Taylorcraft, which he flew for many years. He raced motorcycles in flat track and motocross and in later years became a farmer and an avid trap shooter at San Juan Wildlife Federation. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Bill Reid; mother, Beulah Reid Victor; step-father, Joe T. Victor; sister, Billi St. John; and brother, Richard Reid. Jack is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Deborah Stephenson and Cindy (David) Wade; grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, Thomas (Cassie) Wade, Phillip (Alyx) Stephenson, Adam (Leah) Wade; great-grandchildren George, Seth, Benjamin, and Kassidy Wade; sister, Rebecca Evartt; and many beloved Nieces and Nephews. Jack would want to be remembered as a weaver of great tales, a quick wit, and someone who always ended his conversations with "Remember the most important thing; keep smiling." A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Please visit our online guestbook for Jack at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019