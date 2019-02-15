|
Reverend Jack Nacki, Sr. 84 of Montezuma Creek, Utah passed from this life February 10, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born December 21, 1934 in Red Mesa, Utah. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Red Mesa Navajo Full Gospel Church, Red Mesa, Utah. Interment to follow at the Sunrise Family Cemetery, Red Mesa, Utah. Reverend Jack is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019
