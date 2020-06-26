Jack V. Hollar
Jack V. Hollar

Farmington - Jack V. Hollar, 82, passed away on June 24th 2020. He was born to Jess Martin Hollar & Ada Vilola Johnston Hollar on March 13, 1938.

Jack had a love & passion for race cars, horses, guns & prospecting. During his time racing sprint cars at Aztec Speedway, he won several championships. His most prestige win was the Southwest Regional Sprint Car Championship.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda R. Hollar, parents Jess Martin Hollar & Ada Viola Johnson Hollar, brother Samuel C. Hollar and sister Vera Hollar-Sapp.

He is survived by wife Nelda Jo Newland Hollar, sons Jimmy L. Alexander and Marty J. (Kristine) Alexander, daughter Rita M. (Pat) Manchester, brother Jess R.(Judy) Hollar, sister Roberta J. Butts, sisters-in-law Betty J Hollar, numerous nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Thurs., July 2, 2020 at 11 am at Durango Cowboy Church, 1867 Hwy 172, Durango, CO 81303. Officiated By Stan Formby




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

