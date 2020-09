Jackie Beach BaderAfter a brief illness, Jackie Beach Bader, 77, beloved mother, nana, and wife, passed from this life to the next on Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to the Covid virus, a memorial celebration of Jackie's life will be postponed until 2021, perhaps around the time of her birthday in the Spring. Please visit our online guest book for Mrs. Bader at www.FrenchFunerals.com