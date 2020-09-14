Jackie Don Huff



Bloomfield - Jackie Don Huff, 71, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born February 27, 1949 in Post, Texas to Carol Jean Long and Benny Don Huff.



Jackie graduated from Post High School in Post, Texas where he was a highly honored football player. His talent gave him a scholarship where he continued to play at West Texas State. Years later he moved to New Mexico where he operated Odeco Inc. Jackie was in the oil field for many years and later operated a big rig truck and drove for Havens Trucking.



Jackie loved to fish, ride his motorcycle, and fly the skies with his plane. He was a lifelong Dallas fan. Jackie was a good man and loved his grandchildren endlessly. He was the kind of man who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a very witty and humble man at the same time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Jackie is preceded in death by his parents; Carol Jean Huff Light and Benny Huff, brother; Michael Huff, sisters; Judy McInroe and Beth Ann Todd, grandparents; W.A. Long & wife Jewell and Herman Huff and wife Christine. He is survived by is sons; Chris (Vanetta) Huff and Tad (Rhianna) Ellis, brothers; Freddy Huff and Morris(Moe) (Robin) Huff, grandchildren; Joseph M. (Kayla) Huff, KaLeigh (Dakota) Wyckoff, Natalie, Emilee and T.J. Ellis, great grandchildren; Chloe M. Huff and Esther M. Wyckoff



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 South Main Ave, Aztec, NM 87410. Services will be officiated by Pastor Paul Glover and Honorary Pallbearers are Benny Hair, Isreal Huff, Joseph Huff, Benny Huff, David Whitson, Riley Huff, T.J. Ellis and Michael Huff.









