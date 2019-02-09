|
Jacob Nakai 24, of Red Valley, Arizona passed from this life January 16, 2019 in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona.
He was born December 28, 1994 in Shiprock, New Mexico.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Oaksprings Assembly of God Church,
Oaksprings, Arizona. Interment to follow at the Red Valley Community Cemetery, Red Valley, Arizona.
Jacob is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico.
(505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019
