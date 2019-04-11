Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Shank-Mosley



Farmington - 10/12/1937 - 04/05/2019 Jackie was called home to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2019. Jackie was born in Ft. Defiance, AZ. To Jack Paden and Eva Mae (Liebb) Shank. After the passing of her mother in 1948 she came to Farmington, NM. to live with her Grandmother, Margaret Shank and Aunt Gwen Harp.



Jackie met Walter Lee Mosley in 1955 and they married later that year. They made many friends while living at the Gobernador and Lindrith camps where Walter work for El Paso Natural Gas. In 1966, they moved back to Farmington where they built a life and raised 3 children, Val (Debbie) Mosley, Margo Johnson, and Walleah Mosley. She also had 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



Jackie was always an avid supporter of her family and could usually be found spectating at the many rodeos, horse races, ball games, 4-H, and anything else they could find to do. Jackie loved to cook for her family and always made sure that every one of them got a special dinner for their birthday. Jackie was a faithful and compassionate member at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, as well as Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority for many years.



Jackie is proceeded in death by her parents, Grandmother, Aunt Gwen, Baby Son, Brother Kenneth and two Grandchildren, Mitch Mosley and Bridget.



Memorial Services to be on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00am at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 5905 McCarty Ave. Farmington, NM.