Jaime Linibah Bidtah
Shiprock - Jaime Linibah Bidtah 37, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born January 30, 1982 in Farmington, New Mexico.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., at Four Corners Community Church in Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment will follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery.
Jaime is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway on 491 in Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019