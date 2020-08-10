James Bacon

Tammie, I worked with Jim at the Post Office and he has left his legacy through his smile that he consistently carried working at the post office. I knew that he was one of the GOOD GUYS! My sympathies to you and your family in this time of loss. I hope that you will continue to smile, even when you don't feel like it, in memory of him. I will try and do the same.

Carri A Morrison

Coworker