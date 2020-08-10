1/1
James Bacon
James Bacon

Farmington - James "Jim" Curtis Bacon, 65, born May 7, 1955, in Farmington, NM, grew up in Aztec, spent most of his life in Farmington, and went ahead of us to our next home on Aug. 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family: Tammie Bacon (married nearly 40 years), children Michael (Emily and their daughter Aster) Bacon, and Jonathan Bacon. https://tinyurl.com/jimcancer

He is also survived by his sister Beverly (Verlin) Rector, aunts and uncles, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Bonnie Bacon and his uncle Bob Bacon.

He enjoyed hiking, camping, racquet sports (most recently pickleball), wallyball, many other games, reading (especially to his family), old time radio, cowboy and detective stories, and grooming his "retirement lawns" after he retired from 32 years at the US Postal Service.

His faith in God was central to his life, as was reading and studying the Bible. He was devoted to his family. He felt unable to sing well, but he loved music and sang with his family every day. He was known for his dry sense of humor, wide smile, quick wit, and "dad jokes." He picked his battles carefully with an interest in defending against harm, and defending the truth.

He had faults (as we all do), but he was constant, loving, forgiving, long-suffering, discerning, gracious, humble, sensitive, perceptive, soft-spoken, and a good listener.

He was Tammie's best friend, partner, buddy, and love of her life. We'll miss him very much, but we'll see him soon. Cremation has occurred. Services will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Place: 505-327-4747.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
Tammie, I worked with Jim at the Post Office and he has left his legacy through his smile that he consistently carried working at the post office. I knew that he was one of the GOOD GUYS! My sympathies to you and your family in this time of loss. I hope that you will continue to smile, even when you don't feel like it, in memory of him. I will try and do the same.
Carri A Morrison
Coworker
