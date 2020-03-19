|
|
Urgent notice: Please note that due to updated regulations put in place by the governor of New Mexico concerning the size of public gatherings, the funeral for Dr. Henderson on Friday, March 20, 2020, will be family only, no visitors. The family deeply apologizes and asks for your understanding.
San Juan College will record the service and will provide a link on their website shortly after the service. You can access the link at: www.sanjuancollege.edu
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020