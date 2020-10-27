James C. Joe III



Shiprock - 42, dob July 19,1978, deceased on October 20,2020 in Shiprock, NM. His parents are James C. Joe Jr. and Susie A. Enoah of Shiprock, NM and deceased biological mother Karen M. Patterson Joe of Shiprock NM. His maternal grandparent's are Alice B. Joe and deceased James C. Joe Sr. of Shiprock, NM . His paternal grandparents are deceased David and Marion Patterson of Shiprock, NM. He has three sons Isaiah Joe, Elijah Joe, Ramiah Joe and one daughter Karen Joe all of whom reside in Glendale, Az. He also had seven sisters Michelle McNeal, Racheal Scott, Melissa Jim, Nina Sampson, Savannah Joe, Xanthe Joe, Eliana Joe as well as two brothers Asa Joe and Sam Enoah. He also had numerous of nieces/nephews/aunties/uncles who he loved dearly. He will be greatly missed









