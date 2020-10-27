1/1
James C. Joe III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Joe III

Shiprock - 42, dob July 19,1978, deceased on October 20,2020 in Shiprock, NM. His parents are James C. Joe Jr. and Susie A. Enoah of Shiprock, NM and deceased biological mother Karen M. Patterson Joe of Shiprock NM. His maternal grandparent's are Alice B. Joe and deceased James C. Joe Sr. of Shiprock, NM . His paternal grandparents are deceased David and Marion Patterson of Shiprock, NM. He has three sons Isaiah Joe, Elijah Joe, Ramiah Joe and one daughter Karen Joe all of whom reside in Glendale, Az. He also had seven sisters Michelle McNeal, Racheal Scott, Melissa Jim, Nina Sampson, Savannah Joe, Xanthe Joe, Eliana Joe as well as two brothers Asa Joe and Sam Enoah. He also had numerous of nieces/nephews/aunties/uncles who he loved dearly. He will be greatly missed




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Rest in peace newphew! We will miss you!
Marcus Patterson
October 27, 2020
Going to miss you JC great times in our younger days and lots of laughs which can't be counted.
Calvert Tommy Lee
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved