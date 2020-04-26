|
|
James Cambridge Jr.
Farmington - James Cambridge Jr., age 60, died suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
On November 3, 1959, James was born at Shiprock IHS, in Shiprock, NM, the 4th of 7 children, to James Cambridge Sr. and the late Rose Mae Cambridge (Benally). He met the love of his life, the late Evelyn Begay and together they welcomed 3 beautiful children, Cheryl Cambridge, Brian Cambridge, and Adrienne Cambridge-Brown.
James was a hard worker and held many job positions through-out his life. However, he was most proud of being a welder. For almost 20 years he welded for an oil field company. He would take pictures of all his welding creations and would share these with his kids to show the work he has accomplished. He would constantly talk about the projects he had to do and even started to teach his son how to weld. He was on the brink of retirement upon his passing. James enjoyed welding so much he still wanted to continue to weld on his own while in retirement.
James was extremely proud of his heritage and it was well known by the clothes he wore, life-style, and overall character. He regularly attended pow wows and would blast pow wow music anywhere he was driving. He was even known to pow wow dance in his own home on a regular basis. He was proud of his long black/silver hair and always wore it in a braided ponytail for a majority of his life. He prided himself on being Dine and displayed it to the whole world so they would know.
James was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan is a dramatic understatement. A lifelong fan, he loved watching televised games with his family and dear friends. His love for the Steelers was amplified when his beloved Steelers, made the play-offs every year. You would know if the Pittsburgh Steelers were playing because you would hear him a block away cheering and yelling for his team.
James will be missed and remembered for so many reasons. He was an ornery son-of-a-gun and was often the first to crack a joke no matter the occasion. He had an unwavering determination and he couldn't be stopped when he put his mind to something. You could not have known a more loving and loyal father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. He was extremely generous; his giving knew no bounds. He was truly protective of his family and the first one they would turn to if they ever needed anything. He was an entertaining story teller, who found beauty and joy in most everything. Simply put, James Cambridge Jr. loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart.
Left to cherish his memory is his 3 beloved child: daughter Adrienne with her husband Mitchell and their 3 children- Eboni, Yonge, Sehoy; son Brian; daughter Cheryl with her 3 children- Matthew, Kira, Brodie; his father, James Cambridge Sr. and step-mother Bessie Cambridge; sister's Bernice Foster, Rosalyne Lee, Eva Bitsue; brother's-Daniel Cambridge and Amos Cambridge; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Mae Cambridge (Benally), brother Ernest Cambridge, Grandparents Asa and Ethel Benally; uncle-Evans Benally.
Pallbearers are: Brian Cambridge, Rames Lee, Jamie Lee, and Jameson Cambridge.
Viewing will be held at Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100, Kirtland, NM, on April 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. James will be laid to rest at 9 am on April 30, 2020, at a private Graveside Service with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020